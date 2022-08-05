 Skip to content

INTRAQUARTZ update for 5 August 2022

Patch 1.1.2

Patch 1.1.2 · Build 9261306 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix sound clicking.
  • Decreased camera movement range while driving for easier navigation and increased while at rest.
  • added new music distortion effect in the destabilization phase.
  • removed unnecessary "2x" label when zoomed.

