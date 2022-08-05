- Fix sound clicking.
- Decreased camera movement range while driving for easier navigation and increased while at rest.
- added new music distortion effect in the destabilization phase.
- removed unnecessary "2x" label when zoomed.
INTRAQUARTZ update for 5 August 2022
Patch 1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
