Weekly Report #135

Hello Stalkers!

After celebrating Chernobylite's 1st anniversary it's time to get back to work. We continue with our mini-series in which we present to you the profiles and purpose of our companions. On today's episode: Olivier and Anton.

If you’re familiar with the game, you know very well that Olivier will become our companion at the base, while Anton one will sadly die at the hands of the Black Stalker in the prologue. Before the tragic events happen, they both assist Igor in reaching the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. You may wonder why we decided to create such a long prologue featuring completely random and strange characters? Some might say that we made this stage to give the game a strong start, others that we just wanted to show off our writing skills. However, the truth is quite different.

The power plant, Anton and Olivier were mere tools to introduce the player to the collection of mechanics and premises. The player had to clearly learn that he is in Chernobyl, that the main character is a scientist who avoids fighting, but can sneak up to his opponents. For this, it was necessary to implement unique features, for example: allowing the protagonist and Tatyana to teleport. In order not to get us lost in all this, for the sake of convenience, we have created a "visualization": a visual storyboard outlining the concept with a mixture of text and photos from the Internet.

Our inspiration was spying motives straight from Splinter Cell or Metal Gear Solid in the most Chernobyl place possible (i.e. a power plant), covered with a thick layer of the most generic hard SF motif, i.e. the Einstein-Rosen bridge.

A lot of things like that had to fly out for production reasons (e.g. a great shootout at the end of the crossing of the power plant, something that could not be done with one programmer assigned to this task) or for creative reasons (Black Stalker, as our nemesis needed to be introduced much earlier and in a more controllable environment). Instead, we've added more exposure space right before entering the power plant, and threw in some dream sequences to make you more attached to Tatyana.

But the very characters we meet in the prologue? Anton died at the hands of the Black Stalker, not random soldiers, and Olivier remained a spy/mercenary. The rest is history.

That's it for today!

Take care, Stalkers!

