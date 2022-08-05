Combos & Catacombs Update !

NEW CONTENT
CONTROLS
- Change of controls ! (We look forward to hear your feedback on this controls )
Classic MOBA and RTS controls, we move away from classic CRPG controls. Left and right mouse click.
- Left click allows you to select an entity, validate a spell
- Right click allows you to move, attack or cancel a sort.
SECTOR 2
- New missions in Sector 2
- New Boss in Sector 2: The Abomination
- New Sector 2 Models and Enemies:
- The succubus! - The cherub !
- The tentacle! - The Cultist !
- The demon !
NEW CLASS
New class: The Colossus (Tank, physical resistance)
BALANCING / SPELLS / ALTERATIONS
-
Added SFX attack and FX
-
Reduced overall damage of all spells
-
Reworked spell sounds
-
Balancing effects, alterations of heroes and enemies.
-
Added a new feature that impacts combat gameplay: Spell Combos !
(We look forward to your feedback on this feature )
-
Each spells has an additional effect, a Combo effect !
-
Added Camera Shake/Zoom if there is a combo or finished fight.
-
Fatigue becomes a classic condition that reduces attack speed and haste.
-
Cursed is a new condition related to characters' cursed marks.
-
Blade class spells changed to Frendly Fire (We wish to have a more solitary character in combat)
-
Rework of the buff system and alterations. A buff/debuff is considered an ailment
-
All buff and debuff alterations are % based, and can be stacked.
ALSO
Upgrade of the gamefeel
Sector 2 room optimization
Debug of certain spells, movements of entities, Correction of order in layer of sector 1 and 2
New feature in the HUB: the Organization of parties, to modify the relations between the students of the school of blades. (WIP)
