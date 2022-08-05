 Skip to content

WICKED AEONS Playtest update for 5 August 2022

Combos & Catacombs Update !

Share · View all patches · Build 9261241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT
CONTROLS

  • Change of controls ! (We look forward to hear your feedback on this controls )
    Classic MOBA and RTS controls, we move away from classic CRPG controls. Left and right mouse click.
  • Left click allows you to select an entity, validate a spell
  • Right click allows you to move, attack or cancel a sort.

SECTOR 2

  • New missions in Sector 2
  • New Boss in Sector 2: The Abomination
  • New Sector 2 Models and Enemies:
  • The succubus! - The cherub !
  • The tentacle! - The Cultist !
  • The demon !

NEW CLASS
New class: The Colossus (Tank, physical resistance)

BALANCING / SPELLS / ALTERATIONS

  • Added SFX attack and FX

  • Reduced overall damage of all spells

  • Reworked spell sounds

  • Balancing effects, alterations of heroes and enemies.

  • Added a new feature that impacts combat gameplay: Spell Combos !
    (We look forward to your feedback on this feature )

  • Each spells has an additional effect, a Combo effect !

  • Added Camera Shake/Zoom if there is a combo or finished fight.

  • Fatigue becomes a classic condition that reduces attack speed and haste.

  • Cursed is a new condition related to characters' cursed marks.

  • Blade class spells changed to Frendly Fire (We wish to have a more solitary character in combat)

  • Rework of the buff system and alterations. A buff/debuff is considered an ailment

  • All buff and debuff alterations are % based, and can be stacked.

ALSO
Upgrade of the gamefeel
Sector 2 room optimization
Debug of certain spells, movements of entities, Correction of order in layer of sector 1 and 2

New feature in the HUB: the Organization of parties, to modify the relations between the students of the school of blades. (WIP)

