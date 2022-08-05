Combos & Catacombs Update !

Share · View all patches · Build 9261241 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

NEW CONTENT

CONTROLS

Change of controls ! (We look forward to hear your feedback on this controls )

Classic MOBA and RTS controls, we move away from classic CRPG controls. Left and right mouse click.

Classic MOBA and RTS controls, we move away from classic CRPG controls. Left and right mouse click. Left click allows you to select an entity, validate a spell

Right click allows you to move, attack or cancel a sort.

SECTOR 2

New missions in Sector 2

New Boss in Sector 2: The Abomination

New Sector 2 Models and Enemies:

The succubus! - The cherub !

The tentacle! - The Cultist !

The demon !

NEW CLASS

New class: The Colossus (Tank, physical resistance)

BALANCING / SPELLS / ALTERATIONS

Added SFX attack and FX

Reduced overall damage of all spells

Reworked spell sounds

Balancing effects, alterations of heroes and enemies.

Added a new feature that impacts combat gameplay: Spell Combos !

(We look forward to your feedback on this feature )

Each spells has an additional effect, a Combo effect !

Added Camera Shake/Zoom if there is a combo or finished fight.

Fatigue becomes a classic condition that reduces attack speed and haste.

Cursed is a new condition related to characters' cursed marks.

Blade class spells changed to Frendly Fire (We wish to have a more solitary character in combat)

Rework of the buff system and alterations. A buff/debuff is considered an ailment

All buff and debuff alterations are % based, and can be stacked.

ALSO

Upgrade of the gamefeel

Sector 2 room optimization

Debug of certain spells, movements of entities, Correction of order in layer of sector 1 and 2

New feature in the HUB: the Organization of parties, to modify the relations between the students of the school of blades. (WIP)