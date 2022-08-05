Pricing model change

As some users hardly criticized our pricing model as predatory we made some changes to the pricing model because we surely do not want to be on the dark side, so the changes are as follows:

Now the game is not a "free to play" game anymore but has a one-time price.

All the microtransactions are eliminated

Purchasable cues aren't different in physics anymore, they are just cosmetic things

If you purchased anything by microtransactions previously, you can keep all the things (cues, coins) plus you have access to the game for free.