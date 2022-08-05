Subtitles and Animations

since you guys are thirsty for more news, here is it. I upgraded the current sections in the game, and added a bunch of stuff. Subtitles now exist. and I will eventually make a feature to turn them off, but I currently Cannot.
ANIMATIONS>
Animations are hard. but there are some you can find in the experimental build. such as,
Jets flying by
Spook now works by dissapearing
Aand... A Class D!
we finally are starting on the NPC track by adding a static mesh of a class D and rigging it so we can make Cry Of Fear style animations.
(there is also 3 new objectives for now but that isnt important, also I only added 3 becuase of time constraint)
ACCESS:
go to properties
go to Betas
and Select Experimental build.
