Fret Smasher v0.34.1 A2

Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- Added a scroll bar to the leaderboard viewer
- Battle sounds has been added to themes
- Added player levels to leaderboards | Your displayed level will update on your next level up
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing the achievement "The Big Leagues" being achievable on failed songs
- Fixed an issue causing the achievement "Wasted Potential" being achievable on failed songs
- Fixed an issue with .mid formatted charts not having sections properly parsed
ADJUSTMENTS
- Leaderboard viewer will now display 9 entries at a time instead of 8
- Leaderboard sorting type "Global Top 20" is now "Global Top 50" allowing up to the top 50 scores to be displayed
- Leaderboard type "Friends" will now display the top 50 scores from your friends list instead of 20
- Leaderboard type "Global Local" will now display 9 entries instead of 8 with entry number 4 being your score
- Displayed score type in song select will now update to your last played instrument/difficulty combination after leaving a song
Changed files in this update