Fret Smasher Playtest update for 5 August 2022

Fret Smasher v0.34.1 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 9261078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • Added a scroll bar to the leaderboard viewer
  • Battle sounds has been added to themes
  • Added player levels to leaderboards | Your displayed level will update on your next level up
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue causing the achievement "The Big Leagues" being achievable on failed songs
  • Fixed an issue causing the achievement "Wasted Potential" being achievable on failed songs
  • Fixed an issue with .mid formatted charts not having sections properly parsed
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Leaderboard viewer will now display 9 entries at a time instead of 8
  • Leaderboard sorting type "Global Top 20" is now "Global Top 50" allowing up to the top 50 scores to be displayed
  • Leaderboard type "Friends" will now display the top 50 scores from your friends list instead of 20
  • Leaderboard type "Global Local" will now display 9 entries instead of 8 with entry number 4 being your score
  • Displayed score type in song select will now update to your last played instrument/difficulty combination after leaving a song

