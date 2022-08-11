 Skip to content

Deep Space Salvage Crew VR update for 11 August 2022

Enemy Forces Update

Build 9260982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Clones!

Here's our first update for you, the Enemy Forces Update, with some great new content.

Firstly we've added a haptic feedback system for all interactions with over 30 different feedback effects so you can feel every scrape and click of the weapons.

We've added 4 brand new enemy types requiring new tactics, along with new spawn systems and ambushes to add more variety to combat.

We've added loads of new tile-pieces and rooms to expand the variety of locations and extend the map generation capabilities and finally we've got a whole host of bug-fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Full changelist:

Added haptic feedback system and related settings.
Added new enemy type: Boomba - robotic vaccuum cleaner modified to drop mines.
Added new enemy type: Centurion - heavily amored combat unit.
Added new enemy type: Defence-turret - stationary security turrets deployed around the wrecks.
Added new enemy type: Combat Drone - military droid with twin cannons.
Added lots of new tile pieces and rooms to Venturi, TradeCore and GalKor tilesets.
Added a couple of new ambush variations.
Added missing weapon interaction sounds.
Added missing suppressed firing sounds on some weapons.
Moved bridge spawn forward a bit so you don't get stuck in the spawn pod.
Fixed drawers so they don't get caught on player collision.
Fixed rare map-generation bug which could end up with no valid route to the bridge.
Fixed minor map-generation issue which could allow stray sections of corridor inside hangars.
Fixed a couple of edge-case achievement unlocks.
Fixed typo in Clear 20 Wrecks achievement.
Optimized some tileset pieces.
A host of other small bugfixes and quality-of-life improvements.

