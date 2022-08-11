Howdy Clones!

Here's our first update for you, the Enemy Forces Update, with some great new content.

Firstly we've added a haptic feedback system for all interactions with over 30 different feedback effects so you can feel every scrape and click of the weapons.

We've added 4 brand new enemy types requiring new tactics, along with new spawn systems and ambushes to add more variety to combat.

We've added loads of new tile-pieces and rooms to expand the variety of locations and extend the map generation capabilities and finally we've got a whole host of bug-fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Full changelist:

Added haptic feedback system and related settings.

Added new enemy type: Boomba - robotic vaccuum cleaner modified to drop mines.

Added new enemy type: Centurion - heavily amored combat unit.

Added new enemy type: Defence-turret - stationary security turrets deployed around the wrecks.

Added new enemy type: Combat Drone - military droid with twin cannons.

Added lots of new tile pieces and rooms to Venturi, TradeCore and GalKor tilesets.

Added a couple of new ambush variations.

Added missing weapon interaction sounds.

Added missing suppressed firing sounds on some weapons.

Moved bridge spawn forward a bit so you don't get stuck in the spawn pod.

Fixed drawers so they don't get caught on player collision.

Fixed rare map-generation bug which could end up with no valid route to the bridge.

Fixed minor map-generation issue which could allow stray sections of corridor inside hangars.

Fixed a couple of edge-case achievement unlocks.

Fixed typo in Clear 20 Wrecks achievement.

Optimized some tileset pieces.

A host of other small bugfixes and quality-of-life improvements.