iRacing update for 5 August 2022

2022 Season 3 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Hotfix contains a set of fixes to address a recent tire temperatures exploit using grass surfaces.

Please see the Release Notes below, or on our Members Forums here:
https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/27148/2022-season-3-patch-3-hotfix-1-release-notes-2022-08-04-02#latest

2022 Season 3 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.08.04.02]

This Hotfix contains a set of fixes to address a recent tire temperatures exploit using grass surfaces. Please see a statement about this issue from Tony Gardner here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/26650/iracing-spa-24-tire-dipping-issue#latest

SIMULATION:

Tires
Tire conditioning properties have been updated.

