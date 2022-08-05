Share · View all patches · Build 9260956 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 13:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This Hotfix contains a set of fixes to address a recent tire temperatures exploit using grass surfaces.

Please see the Release Notes below

2022 Season 3 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.08.04.02]

This Hotfix contains a set of fixes to address a recent tire temperatures exploit using grass surfaces. Please see a statement about this issue from Tony Gardner here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/26650/iracing-spa-24-tire-dipping-issue#latest

SIMULATION:

Tires

Tire conditioning properties have been updated.