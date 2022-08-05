This Hotfix contains a set of fixes to address a recent tire temperatures exploit using grass surfaces.
https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/27148/2022-season-3-patch-3-hotfix-1-release-notes-2022-08-04-02#latest
2022 Season 3 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.08.04.02]
This Hotfix contains a set of fixes to address a recent tire temperatures exploit using grass surfaces. Please see a statement about this issue from Tony Gardner here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/26650/iracing-spa-24-tire-dipping-issue#latest
SIMULATION:
Tires
Tire conditioning properties have been updated.
