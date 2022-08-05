Regular Update 1 - Version 0.2.2208051534-ea

We've released Ruadh: Warbands one week ago and the reception was amazing guys! Thank you so much for that. One of the major issues was that we had no real explanation what was going on in the game, especially on the different menus. That changed now with this update.

We would like to introduce a weekly update cycle, starting with today. Hotfixes and other critical bugs will of course be fixed between the weeks.

Thanks again guys for providing us with a much needed flow of feedback. Have fun in Ruadh!

Major Change

We've added different tutorial overlays for all menus

We've added an overview page for all in-battle controls

We've optimized loading times to fix a problem that occurred after prolonged play sessions

Balancing

Enemies

Wild Trait:

OLD: 'When this unit takes damage it gains 1 Hit Chance.

NEW: 'When this unit takes damage it gains 2 Hit Chance.

Wild Alpha Wolf

DMG 10 to 11

Wild Wolf

DMG 8 to 9

Wild Boar

DMG 8 to 9

Ryrva Daughter of Skula

Range 6 to 5

Ragjal Archer

DMG 5 to 6

Hit Chance 55 to 60

Ragjal Huntress

DMG 6 to 7

Hit Chance 60 to 65

Ragjal Sharpshooter

DMG 7 to 8

Hit Chance 65 to 70

Ragjal Cutthroat

DMG 9 to 10

Ragjal Thief

DMG 12 to 13

Encounter

Encounter name encounter changes

Encounter 13 - Ragjal Vagabond added

Encounter 11 - Ragjal Cutthroat to Ragjal Thief

Encounter 6 to 19 - Reduced the amount of gold by 10 for encounters 6 to 19

Encounter 20 - Gold earned from 120 to 140

Other

Various typing error fixes