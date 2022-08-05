 Skip to content

Ruadh: Warbands update for 5 August 2022

Regular Update 1 - Version 0.2.2208051534-ea

Share · View all patches · Build 9260918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released Ruadh: Warbands one week ago and the reception was amazing guys! Thank you so much for that. One of the major issues was that we had no real explanation what was going on in the game, especially on the different menus. That changed now with this update.

We would like to introduce a weekly update cycle, starting with today. Hotfixes and other critical bugs will of course be fixed between the weeks.

Thanks again guys for providing us with a much needed flow of feedback. Have fun in Ruadh!

Major Change

We've added different tutorial overlays for all menus
We've added an overview page for all in-battle controls
We've optimized loading times to fix a problem that occurred after prolonged play sessions

Balancing

Enemies

Wild Trait:
OLD: 'When this unit takes damage it gains 1 Hit Chance.
NEW: 'When this unit takes damage it gains 2 Hit Chance.

Wild Alpha Wolf
DMG 10 to 11

Wild Wolf
DMG 8 to 9

Wild Boar
DMG 8 to 9

Ryrva Daughter of Skula
Range 6 to 5

Ragjal Archer
DMG 5 to 6
Hit Chance 55 to 60

Ragjal Huntress
DMG 6 to 7
Hit Chance 60 to 65

Ragjal Sharpshooter
DMG 7 to 8
Hit Chance 65 to 70

Ragjal Cutthroat
DMG 9 to 10

Ragjal Thief
DMG 12 to 13

Encounter

Encounter name encounter changes

Encounter 13 - Ragjal Vagabond added

Encounter 11 - Ragjal Cutthroat to Ragjal Thief

Encounter 6 to 19 - Reduced the amount of gold by 10 for encounters 6 to 19

Encounter 20 - Gold earned from 120 to 140

Other

Various typing error fixes

