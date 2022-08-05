Regular Update 1 - Version 0.2.2208051534-ea

We've released Ruadh: Warbands one week ago and the reception was amazing guys! Thank you so much for that. One of the major issues was that we had no real explanation what was going on in the game, especially on the different menus. That changed now with this update.
We would like to introduce a weekly update cycle, starting with today. Hotfixes and other critical bugs will of course be fixed between the weeks.
Thanks again guys for providing us with a much needed flow of feedback. Have fun in Ruadh!
Major Change
We've added different tutorial overlays for all menus
We've added an overview page for all in-battle controls
We've optimized loading times to fix a problem that occurred after prolonged play sessions
Balancing
Enemies
Wild Trait:
OLD: 'When this unit takes damage it gains 1 Hit Chance.
NEW: 'When this unit takes damage it gains 2 Hit Chance.
Wild Alpha Wolf
DMG 10 to 11
Wild Wolf
DMG 8 to 9
Wild Boar
DMG 8 to 9
Ryrva Daughter of Skula
Range 6 to 5
Ragjal Archer
DMG 5 to 6
Hit Chance 55 to 60
Ragjal Huntress
DMG 6 to 7
Hit Chance 60 to 65
Ragjal Sharpshooter
DMG 7 to 8
Hit Chance 65 to 70
Ragjal Cutthroat
DMG 9 to 10
Ragjal Thief
DMG 12 to 13
Encounter
Encounter name encounter changes
Encounter 13 - Ragjal Vagabond added
Encounter 11 - Ragjal Cutthroat to Ragjal Thief
Encounter 6 to 19 - Reduced the amount of gold by 10 for encounters 6 to 19
Encounter 20 - Gold earned from 120 to 140
Other
Various typing error fixes
