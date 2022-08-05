Updated on August 5

New vulnerability feature, lightning damage skills can increase 100% critical hit rate of targets with lightning vulnerability

New vulnerable feature, frost damage skills can increase 100% additional hit rate for targets vulnerable to frost damage

Add a monthly card function, purchase a one-time star stone, receive diamond and wash stone rewards and experience bonus privileges every day

Adjust the Starstone purchase reward, and adjust the first additional Starstone reward to diamond reward

Adjusted the forging unlocking level (level 20 is adjusted to level 15)

Adjusted the experience input of level 15-30 tasks to increase tasks and experience

Adjusted the rune attribute placement. Except for the level and critical hit runes, all other runes have enhanced the upgrade effect

Optimize the performance of buff skills and add special effects

Optimize the performance of fire, frost and poison skills

Optimize the display of skill icons, which is more appropriate to the effect of skills

Optimized the description of the main line phagocytosis task

Optimized the interface guidance of daily mission attack mine dungeon copy

Optimized the display of the remaining time of the season interface

Fixed an error that some runes did not display attribute values correctly

Fixed the error that the difficulty display is lower than the actual one

Fixed the error that the last attribute could not be selected when the dark gold equipment was recast

Fixed an error where the additional attributes of the hidden gold wristband were not correctly cast

Fixed a bug where the physical and magic damage bonus of legendary jewelry was too low

Fixed the error that some skills of special training classics cannot be selected

Fixed the bug that equipment star upgrade also takes effect on non basic attributes of legendary equipment

Fixed the error that the equipment icon is not displayed in the last field when the equipment is automatically added by continuous decomposition

Fixed the error that the interval of the scoreboard will be displayed in two intervals at the critical point

Fixed the error that the vulnerable skill has a chance that the vulnerable effect does not work correctly

Fixed the error that the highest difficulty of mirage was displayed as number

Fixed the error that the growth level of equipment was not generated according to the level range of the mirage when the mirage kill fell