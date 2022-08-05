Earth's Shadow Update 1.1
-
- Added a slight knock back and hurt sound when hitting enemies
-
- Fixed Armor from showing in-correctly in stats
-
- Fixed tree collisions in Boss Area #1 (some players were getting stuck on trees)
-
- Shortened Boss #1 spit attack
-
- Lowered Max Health for Boss #1
-
- Added error message when item equipped is not being used due to insufficient stat requirements
-
- Made the Pickup message stay on the screen a tiny bit longer
-
- Added button to reset all keybindings back to default
-
- Warning sound for overheating weapon is more subtle (after level 1)
Changed files in this update