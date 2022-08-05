 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Earth's Shadow update for 5 August 2022

Earth's Shadow Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9260897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Earth's Shadow Update 1.1

    • Added a slight knock back and hurt sound when hitting enemies
    • Fixed Armor from showing in-correctly in stats
    • Fixed tree collisions in Boss Area #1 (some players were getting stuck on trees)
    • Shortened Boss #1 spit attack
    • Lowered Max Health for Boss #1
    • Added error message when item equipped is not being used due to insufficient stat requirements
    • Made the Pickup message stay on the screen a tiny bit longer
    • Added button to reset all keybindings back to default
    • Warning sound for overheating weapon is more subtle (after level 1)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1655941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link