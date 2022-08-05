August 5th Server Maintenance Announcement

Dear commander:
We expect to maintain and update the server at 22:30, GMT+8, and the maintaince time is expected to be 30-90 minutes.
Major updates
Update introduction:
- After completing chapter 25, difficulty levels mode will be unlocked (the rankings of different difficulty levels will be open subsequently)
- The maximum number of purchases of [God's Tome] in ordinary shop has been reduced to 1, and the price has been reduced to 5,000 gold coins
- Add level filtration function of equipment break up
- Adjust the price and content of the sharpening package
bugfix:
- Optimize the performance problem of long waiting time when summoning, and fixed the problem that the amount of diamonds deducted was incorrect
- Fixed some errors in the configuration of the rewards of the Tower of Suncaller
- Fix the problem that the icon text of some Echo does not match the actual description
- Fixed the problem that some fatigue values were incorrect
- Repair the inconsistency between experience efficiency and level efficiency
- Fixed the issue of the commander attend the battle in the arena
Changed files in this update