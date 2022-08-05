 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 5 August 2022

August 5th Server Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9260865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear commander:

We expect to maintain and update the server at 22:30, GMT+8, and the maintaince time is expected to be 30-90 minutes.
Major updates
Update introduction:

  1. After completing chapter 25, difficulty levels mode will be unlocked (the rankings of different difficulty levels will be open subsequently)
  2. The maximum number of purchases of [God's Tome] in ordinary shop has been reduced to 1, and the price has been reduced to 5,000 gold coins
  3. Add level filtration function of equipment break up
  4. Adjust the price and content of the sharpening package

bugfix:

  1. Optimize the performance problem of long waiting time when summoning, and fixed the problem that the amount of diamonds deducted was incorrect
  2. Fixed some errors in the configuration of the rewards of the Tower of Suncaller
  3. Fix the problem that the icon text of some Echo does not match the actual description
  4. Fixed the problem that some fatigue values were incorrect
  5. Repair the inconsistency between experience efficiency and level efficiency
  6. Fixed the issue of the commander attend the battle in the arena

