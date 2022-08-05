French - Update 0.26x0441a

Bonjour!

I have noticed a lot of activity from the French orbit over the last few days. In order to understand what was going on I had to reconfigure my onboard computer to their language.

In this update, the French language was added! But unfortunately for me the translation is not perfect. I tried my best to make it as good as I could. Over time I will try to improve the translation of the game and it will get better!

The French language was also added to the demo version!

About the changes:

The main change is a small adjustment of the character stats.

Time of full use of oxygen in minutes:

Was 7 minutes -> became 8 minutes.

Was 7 minutes -> became 8 minutes. Time of full use of food in minutes:

Was 12 minutes -> became 16 minutes

Some UI bugs were fixed, such as the pause menu button not playing animation and other similar bugs.

Also, the character controller has been slightly improved.

Preparing to add support for the controller.