Knights of the Deep - 0.108

A lot of fixes related to gameplay and score, a new damage display and balance adjustments! Love you all
- Fixed a bug where server wasn't receiving any kill at all.
- Fixed a bug where Controllers and other actors related to the Lock-On-Target System wasn't being destroyed.
- Fixed a bug where Characters that have more than 100 stamina couldn't fully recover it naturally.
- Fixed a bug where Bleed and Burning Damage wasn't counting as kill.
- Fixed a bug where the client wasn't doing the fall animation after landing on a incapacitated state, making clients free to walk and do stuff.
- Changed the value of "Can't Grab a Character after being hit" from 0.5 to 0.78.
- Changed the value of "Can't do Heavy Moves after reach Zero Poise" from 0.5 to 0.78.
- Now you can't recover Hitpoints or Stamina midair.
- Fixed a check where after any hit the noise from Invisibility Buff will always be played.
- Falling off the arena will be counted as a kill for the last person who did any damage to the falling character.
- Added a Damage Display! Now you can see how much damage you're dealing. There's a difference between color and size based on type and quantity.
