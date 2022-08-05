 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 5 August 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.108

Share · View all patches · Build 9260828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of fixes related to gameplay and score, a new damage display and balance adjustments! Love you all

  • Fixed a bug where server wasn't receiving any kill at all.
  • Fixed a bug where Controllers and other actors related to the Lock-On-Target System wasn't being destroyed.
  • Fixed a bug where Characters that have more than 100 stamina couldn't fully recover it naturally.
  • Fixed a bug where Bleed and Burning Damage wasn't counting as kill.
  • Fixed a bug where the client wasn't doing the fall animation after landing on a incapacitated state, making clients free to walk and do stuff.
  • Changed the value of "Can't Grab a Character after being hit" from 0.5 to 0.78.
  • Changed the value of "Can't do Heavy Moves after reach Zero Poise" from 0.5 to 0.78.
  • Now you can't recover Hitpoints or Stamina midair.
  • Fixed a check where after any hit the noise from Invisibility Buff will always be played.
  • Falling off the arena will be counted as a kill for the last person who did any damage to the falling character.
  • Added a Damage Display! Now you can see how much damage you're dealing. There's a difference between color and size based on type and quantity.

