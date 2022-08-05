- Added level [REDACTED] beta, the downrooms
- Added a roller rink to level 3999
- Added more entrances
- The whiteout got some adjustments
- Added more ambient noises
- Optimized some levels like dark level fun
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 5 August 2022
V. 2.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update