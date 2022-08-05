 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 5 August 2022

V. 2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9260750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added level [REDACTED] beta, the downrooms
  • Added a roller rink to level 3999
  • Added more entrances
  • The whiteout got some adjustments
  • Added more ambient noises
  • Optimized some levels like dark level fun

