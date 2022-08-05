Patch 0.23.25

Changes:
- All kingdoms are disbanded due to major changes in this patch.
- After forming your Kingdom or inviting a new member, you won't be able to disband it or invite another member until you have clocked in at least 12 hours of being online. This is to prevent Kings/Queens who are intending to become Emperor/Empress from hiding in princedom.
- The Emperor will receive an additional 200,000 gold coins every 10 minutes as income.
- Goldsmithing is an income-related job with the same payout as a Treasurer but uses Dexterity instead of Luck.
- Goldsmithing experience increased from 100 to 1000.
- Only Nobles can earn crowns as Goldsmiths.
- Nobles who kill mobs earn crowns from the mob's level divided by 4.
- Noble goldsmiths gain points equal to their goldsmithing level divided by 10.
- Bartenders uses Strength instead of Luck to calculate income earned, and trains Charm instead of Commerce.
Fixes:
- Able to damage your own blocks of your settlement that is controlled by bandits.
- Able to damage blocks of an inactive bandit settlement.
