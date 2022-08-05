 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crafting Town update for 5 August 2022

Crafting Town : Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9260588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Spanish language option has been added to the game.

  • Fixed a small bug in the area with ancient trophies.

  • Polish will be added to the game in the next update. Normally I was thinking to add it earlier, but I encountered minor problems. If you have friends who are waiting for the Polish language option, I apologise to you, I will bring the Polish language option as soon as possible.

Special Request :

If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.

Thanks for your support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link