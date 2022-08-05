Crafting Town : Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9260588 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Spanish language option has been added to the game.

Fixed a small bug in the area with ancient trophies.

Polish will be added to the game in the next update. Normally I was thinking to add it earlier, but I encountered minor problems. If you have friends who are waiting for the Polish language option, I apologise to you, I will bring the Polish language option as soon as possible.

Special Request :

If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.

Thanks for your support.