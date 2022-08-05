Boneraiser Minions - Now Available!

IT'S BONERAISING TIME

Boneraiser Minions is now available (assuming tech gnoblins aren't stuffing something up).

Just wanted to give a big thanks to those who gave great feedback on the early Alpha tests. The core game loop is pretty much the same - smatter meanies, rub up boneraising, spend coins on meta. The Early Access release builds on that, adding new bells and whistles to play around, more challenge and variety.

The main difference is there's now three game modes. The main game mode has a new proper final end boss to contend with, as well as some new challenges to get through before meeting the King himself. It also now has an Architect Mode allowing you to place traps and contraptions to better your defences. There's a new endless game mode where you simply rack up a score until pounded in by meanies. And finally there's a new collectible card game, just a bit of fun if all that boneraising has worn you out! Other main changes are each class now has their own skill tree to unlock, 47 achievements, unlockable hats, and online leaderboards so you can compare your impressive boneraising feats.

Lots more to come in this early access journey, and you're welcome to join in if you like! :]

Full change log (contains some spoilers!)...