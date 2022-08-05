Boneraiser Minions - Now Available!

IT'S BONERAISING TIME
Boneraiser Minions is now available (assuming tech gnoblins aren't stuffing something up).
Just wanted to give a big thanks to those who gave great feedback on the early Alpha tests. The core game loop is pretty much the same - smatter meanies, rub up boneraising, spend coins on meta. The Early Access release builds on that, adding new bells and whistles to play around, more challenge and variety.
The main difference is there's now three game modes. The main game mode has a new proper final end boss to contend with, as well as some new challenges to get through before meeting the King himself. It also now has an Architect Mode allowing you to place traps and contraptions to better your defences. There's a new endless game mode where you simply rack up a score until pounded in by meanies. And finally there's a new collectible card game, just a bit of fun if all that boneraising has worn you out! Other main changes are each class now has their own skill tree to unlock, 47 achievements, unlockable hats, and online leaderboards so you can compare your impressive boneraising feats.
Lots more to come in this early access journey, and you're welcome to join in if you like! :]
Full change log (contains some spoilers!)...
- Added 47 achievements.
- Updated some of the existing Boneraiser Lore meta to make them more interesting (eg you now have super dash and super spell cast abilities, chest have three levels that can spawn treasure chests to unlock).
- Added 6 meta unlocks: Architectural Blueprints, Meldus Rituals, Sealment Sigil, Banishment Sigil, The Birds And The Bees, Roaming Travelers.
- Added Class meta: Collect tormented souls to unlock perks.
- Added sprites for each of the 4 classes.
- added 23 unlockable hats and 7 robe colours.
- Added local and online leaderboards.
- Mausoleum Awakening: Added a proper King Gigald final boss.
- Mausoleum Awakening: Added an Architect Mode with 10 buildable contraptions.
- Mausoleum Awakening: Added Wizard boss and demo end boss becomes a boss too.
- Mausoleum Awakening: Added Fanatic enemy (3 variants), Goliath Cyclopsians enemy, ballista arrows and cannonballs events, and an extra stage before final boss.
- Added Clashful Cards game mode with 80 collectable cards.
- Added Endless Skirmishes game mode with two maps.
- Added 16 new relics: Aromatic Mushroom, Bustling Bowels, Bottled Fairy, Enboned Heart, Eye Donors, Calf Donors, Gift Box, Money Bag, Skelly Key, Sorcery Wand, Enbanishment Scroll, Ensealment Scroll, Nature's Wrath, Meldus Flame, Funky Turnip, Colossal Tooth.
- Added 3 new spells: Unrelenting Dysentery, Potted Comedown, Midas Boners.
- Added 3 new normal minions along with their deamon variants: Gaunt Skewerer, Majick Doppelganger, Voodoo Witch.
- Added 1 new meldus minion: Wallop Hammerer.
- Added 3 new special minions: Pot Bro, Giant Potoussy Bro, Giant Pumpkinious Bro.
- Added 1 new diablos minion: Zogziech.
- Added a Pro HUD setting which shows some extra info (eg max health and time).
- Added a Damage Numbers setting which shows the exact damage amount you and the enemy suffer.
- Added a Player Health Bar setting which shows a health bar below you.
- Added an Enemy Outline setting which can draw a pink or red outline around enemies.
- Minion and relic descriptions have been expanded (eg it now says what the minions do).
- In the settings you can now reset all settings and delete all save files.
- You can now rebind keys to use mouse buttons.
- added a Fortuity Destiny class which just picks a random unlocked class.
- When raising a minion it now shows what minions would be used (eg when raising a giant it shows which two minions are to be used).
- The meta upgrades now also show the effects of upgrades you previously bought too (instead of showing only the level you can currently buy).
- Added a Damage Per Second stat for minions displayed on the game over screen. The Status Screen will now also show the minion damage and dps if you have Pro HUD on.
- Added a little xNumber when choosing a relic if you already have that relic
- Changed some enemy behaviour so are a bit more interesting (eg rats and slimes can spawn anywhere).
- I probably forgotten some stuff!