Update 0.2.1 Hotfix 3

Greetings, Survivors!

Today we have prepared a small hotfix for you, and would also like to tell you about an announcement of the future update.

Changes:

-Fixed an issue that made it impossible to build some buildings (e.g. the Lumberjack Hut) due to the tooltip overlapping the build button.

After hours of discussion, we decided to make a pretty big change to the game. This change will add a second level of gameplay and expand the genres of the game.

We are currently working on this change, so we will tell you more about it later, when we can show you what we've been working on for the last week.

Thank you for playing our game, reporting bugs and writing your suggestions, you help us make the game better!