Patch Notes v0.6.3.10510

All Modes
Updated features
Food
- Food placed in the supply box now spoils 40% slower than before.
- Recipes for food have been slightly changed to give greater advantage
- Cooked food freshness now depends on the freshness of the original ingredient
Civilian & Ally NPCs
- The hunger and thirst rate of NPCs now accumulates slower
- Ally NPCs now get a share of combat EXP gained by the player
UI
- Added game tips to the loading screen
Items
- Sickle durability increased from 100 → 200
- Sickle hitbox now applies properly
- All Iron tools durability increased from 180 → 240
- Farming tool durability increased from 40 → 50
- Revolver durability increased from 100 → 300
- Maximum quantity of items you can stack in one slot has increased for Potatoes and Wheat (50 → 100) as well as Plastic (200 → 250).
Resource deposits
- Resource deposits for Iron, Stone, Copper, Wood and Plastic now have less health but provide the same amount of resources
- Gold and Silver deposits are now harder to break
Boars
- Amount of Meat dropped by Boars was reduced from 6 → 3
Boss
- 4 types of Boss attacks changed to inflict splash damage
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue when some quests don’t count as completed
- Fixed issue with no new quests appearing after completing one
- Fixed the issue where the game wouldn't function when using a gamepad
- Fixed the issue where the player character’s costume wouldn’t display in some cases
- Fixed issue with cooked food having 100% freshness regardless of the original ingredient
- Fixed modified zombies getting stuck on obstacles
- Fixed issue where NPCs turned zombies would get stuck between objects
- HP values of structures now displays correctly based on the player’s INT value
- Fixed the issue of the green bar not disappearing above the NPC in the event of being turned into a zombie while being rescued by the helicopter
Pioneer Mode
Updated features
- The radio tower NPC will now rest from 5~7AM in game time.
- The Crop Merchant NPC will now start spawning from day 3 instead of day 4
- Crop Merchant will now mention the daily price of crops he is buying during his opening dialogue
- Each wall around a strategic object now has a fixed cost in resources/currency
- Walls can now be interacted with from a greater distance
- The starting supply box now contains more food items in it: Hardtack 2 → 5 / Potato 2 → 3 / Wheat 2 → 3
- The first time a strategic point is going to break down will now occur starting from day 7 instead of day 6
- Rescue Helicopter cooldown reduced from 8640 sec → 6480 sec
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue when saving the game
