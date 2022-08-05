Patch Notes v0.6.3.10510

Hello, survivors! Following our update we have been keeping a close eye on player feedback and experience. As a result we have introduced some changes and fixes. You can find the full list below:

All Modes

Food

Food placed in the supply box now spoils 40% slower than before.

Recipes for food have been slightly changed to give greater advantage

Cooked food freshness now depends on the freshness of the original ingredient

Civilian & Ally NPCs

The hunger and thirst rate of NPCs now accumulates slower

Ally NPCs now get a share of combat EXP gained by the player

UI

Added game tips to the loading screen

Items

Sickle durability increased from 100 → 200

Sickle hitbox now applies properly

All Iron tools durability increased from 180 → 240

Farming tool durability increased from 40 → 50

Revolver durability increased from 100 → 300

Maximum quantity of items you can stack in one slot has increased for Potatoes and Wheat (50 → 100) as well as Plastic (200 → 250).

Resource deposits

Resource deposits for Iron, Stone, Copper, Wood and Plastic now have less health but provide the same amount of resources

Gold and Silver deposits are now harder to break

Boars

Amount of Meat dropped by Boars was reduced from 6 → 3

Boss

4 types of Boss attacks changed to inflict splash damage

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue when some quests don’t count as completed

Fixed issue with no new quests appearing after completing one

Fixed the issue where the game wouldn't function when using a gamepad

Fixed the issue where the player character’s costume wouldn’t display in some cases

Fixed issue with cooked food having 100% freshness regardless of the original ingredient

Fixed modified zombies getting stuck on obstacles

Fixed issue where NPCs turned zombies would get stuck between objects

HP values of structures now displays correctly based on the player’s INT value

Fixed the issue of the green bar not disappearing above the NPC in the event of being turned into a zombie while being rescued by the helicopter

Pioneer Mode

The radio tower NPC will now rest from 5~7AM in game time.

The Crop Merchant NPC will now start spawning from day 3 instead of day 4

Crop Merchant will now mention the daily price of crops he is buying during his opening dialogue

Each wall around a strategic object now has a fixed cost in resources/currency

Walls can now be interacted with from a greater distance

The starting supply box now contains more food items in it: Hardtack 2 → 5 / Potato 2 → 3 / Wheat 2 → 3

The first time a strategic point is going to break down will now occur starting from day 7 instead of day 6

Rescue Helicopter cooldown reduced from 8640 sec → 6480 sec

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue when saving the game

Your continuous feedback helps us make the game better, survivors. Please keep leaving us comments and reviews, and of course, have fun playing Zelter!