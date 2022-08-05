Patch 2.1.6 - Hotfix

Hey everyone,
first of all - sorry for the last days. There were two patches, especially 2.1.4 that were far from perfect and introduced some new bugs.
But thanks to user using the new "Feedback" feature, I was able to quickly identify the bugs and patch them.
One issue is fixed in this patch: The Drone groups were not "bouncing" off the screen edge anymore.
One change is also done to the balancing: Drone groups will now also spawn on easy difficulty.
I will try my best to improve the patch quality in the future!
Changed files in this update