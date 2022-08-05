 Skip to content

Beat Invaders update for 5 August 2022

Patch 2.1.6 - Hotfix

Patch 2.1.6 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone,

first of all - sorry for the last days. There were two patches, especially 2.1.4 that were far from perfect and introduced some new bugs.

But thanks to user using the new "Feedback" feature, I was able to quickly identify the bugs and patch them.

One issue is fixed in this patch: The Drone groups were not "bouncing" off the screen edge anymore.

One change is also done to the balancing: Drone groups will now also spawn on easy difficulty.

I will try my best to improve the patch quality in the future!

