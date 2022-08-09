[v1.12.0] CLCT for SUMMER

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.12.0 update concerns the following:
■ New features
-
Added 14 new CLCT for SUMMER presets
- Added 7 outfit presets
- Added 7 hairstyle presets
- Added 4 whole-body outfits
■ Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Mac version where sometimes the thumbnail image for poses wouldn't display
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't draw in 3D view when editing hair texture
- Fixed bodysuit UV guide
- Fixed the bodysuit's default texture margin
- Fixed the glasses' default texture margin
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
