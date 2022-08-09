[v1.12.0] CLCT for SUMMER

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.12.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added 14 new CLCT for SUMMER presets Added 7 outfit presets Added 7 hairstyle presets Added 4 whole-body outfits



■ Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Mac version where sometimes the thumbnail image for poses wouldn't display

Fixed an issue where you couldn't draw in 3D view when editing hair texture

Fixed bodysuit UV guide

Fixed the bodysuit's default texture margin

Fixed the glasses' default texture margin

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.