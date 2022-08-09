 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 9 August 2022

[v1.12.0] CLCT for SUMMER

VRoid Studio update for 9 August 2022

[v1.12.0] CLCT for SUMMER

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.12.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added 14 new CLCT for SUMMER presets

    • Added 7 outfit presets
    • Added 7 hairstyle presets
    • Added 4 whole-body outfits

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the Mac version where sometimes the thumbnail image for poses wouldn't display
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't draw in 3D view when editing hair texture
  • Fixed bodysuit UV guide
  • Fixed the bodysuit's default texture margin
  • Fixed the glasses' default texture margin

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

