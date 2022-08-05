Play Thymesia's demo in The Nightmarket Festival!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We’re happy to announce that the Thymesia demo is available on steam again - right now!

We’re participating in the first-ever Steam event focusing on games from the SEA region! You can play the updated demo until Aug 8th 10am PST. The demo includes the following updates:

Shorten the wind-up animations between saber attacks

Shorten the wind-up animations between deflecting and dodging

Extend the i-frame for deflecting and dodging

Significantly increase the flying speed of feathers and extend the window for interrupting enemy critical attacks

Gain super armor while casting all the plague weapons

Separate dodge and spring functions into different buttons, so dodging is more responsive

Please share with your friends who missed the previous change to play! Or you can simply click the link and enjoy very diverse games from Taiwan and SEA developers!

We hope you enjoy, and please bear in mind that the demo is features the tutorial section of Thymesia - combat is limited in contrast to the full version.

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nightmarketfest_2022