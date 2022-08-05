About the problem of unable to summon and negative diamonds amount recently

Dear Commander:

Recently, we found that some players would pop up the prompt "unallowed behavior" when pulling cards, and after re-entering the game, they found that the amount of diamonds became negative.

After checking, we found that because of server problem, sometimes clicking too fast will automatically do a 10-pulls. This problem occurs even when the diamond is not enough for a 10-pulls. After the server do a 10-pulls, the player need to re-enter the game to refresh the amount of diamonds. Therefore, if the diamonds are insufficient, the prompt "Not Allowed Behavior" will pop up. At the same time, it leads to the problem of negative amount display of diamonds. The amount of diamonds is not disappeared, but is consumed by the server's "loan" pulling, and the cards are actually in player's account.

We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused by the above problems, the problem has been addressed at present, and it will be fixed after the latest server maintaining.

In order to compensate, we hereby offer 2000 diamonds as compensation: QHSCK851

Thank you for your patience and understanding, we will do our best to develop Book of Yog.

Book of Yog Team