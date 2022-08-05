Today I thrilled to share that Bicycle Rider Simulator is now available for $4.99, with a 20% off launch week discount available until August 12.

Here is the official game trailer:



Bike, nature and you - ride along beautiful forest landscapes, rivers and mountains. Enjoy birdsong, explore dense forests and make your own route! Accelerate, jump, explore and try not to crash on your way!

At the time of release 5 maps available, but if the public likes the game, then every month for a year I will release one new map, all maps will be available for free. I really hope you enjoy the game and add it to your library. I will be glad if you leave positive feedback, it will help me a lot in developing this game and my next projects.

If you have any suggestions, tips, or find bugs during the game, please let me know and I will fix them. You can contact me via discussions, discord or e-mail.

Find the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903400/Bicycle_Rider_Simulator/

Best Regards,

DiamosDev