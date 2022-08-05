Patch 1.28 Preview

Hello, survivors! Thank you all for your support of our game. For now, we are still developing the new skill of the Possessed. Stay tuned!

The primary topics of the patch update are game function optimization and bug fixes. Following are the specifics:

Function optimization

:

● The ability of Amulet of Telepathy was changed from shielding the player from one curse to protecting the player against one attack from every Wraith. The player will be informed by a pop-up notification that the Amulet of Telepathy is damaged after the attack animation has finished. Players will keep their current Sanity Points after this attack.

● During the discussion, the number of the player who used Assembly Bell will be displayed.

● The character being attacked by Corrupted Crystal Core now has a facial expression.

● Art scenes optimization

● Altar effect optimization

Bug Fixes

:

● Fixed a bug that the Possessed vioce channel may be heard by everyone when switching scenes.

● Fixed a bug that Shapeshifter automatically shifts to the previous character model when the discussion ends.

Z-star Studio