Agent1218 update for 5 August 2022

Update 0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates.

Improved AI
New Enemy Type
Regular Guard Enemy now Throws Grenades
Heavy Guard Enemy Will Now shoot you from any range if focused
Small Level Changes

