If you're still having trouble finding all the hidden canvases, the tracking device now shows a waypoint marker when activated! Did you also know that the tracker makes the hidden keys blink on the canvases?

The tracker can be acquired by destroying the 10 saucers and unlocking the yellow door. Make sure to check out the Steam Guide if you are having any trouble. For those of you who already unlocked this modifier, this update will already take effect!