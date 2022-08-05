Patch - 1.1.15

Patches included in this public release

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3383911090958935367

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3372651457294815461

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/4966924542602570168

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3369272491237192348

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3346752589127785880

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3346752589123707741

Last two Podcasts





Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Horde counter not working fixed

Faction Horde crash fixed based on user feedback from Discord

Touch-up of former bridge locations on Treasure Island

Chelseys LT Ai were tweaked to have better controls for guns/melee

Fixed logic so anti-helicopter jump attacks no longer break shooting logic (or vice-versa)

Updated the Doctrine Button's text display to use a Retainer instead of Invalidation (invalidation was making it unstable)

Removed the invalidation box around the Objective button's text (was breaking things)

Fixed unit's interaction widgets disappearing if units enter a garrison, then leave

Updated the Doctrine Button's text display to use a Retainer instead of Invalidation (invalidation was making it unstable)

Removed the invalidation box around the Objective button's text (was breaking things)

Added more menu prompts for video options

View Distance models for the city vastly improved

Auto configure graphics added to advanced options

Fixed an old enum reference in Base_PlayerStructure that broke to reference 'none' instead of 'Juggernaut' for squish-related logic (so pilots, minigunners, etc. should no longer squish barbed wire now)

Fixed the 'tower garrison display' not properly setting the Weapon image on the tower occupant display when opening the widget afresh

Updated logic for weapons, so a weapon can manually define its suppressor-attach-transform without relying on sockets to fix suppressors sometimes floating

Improved some snappoint logic (for wall construction points) to respond better when loading saves (not use the wrong mesh, etc.)

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Known Bugs

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

We are aware of some structures being purple at certain heights we are investigating this

New Versioning Number system

[expand type=showmore ]

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

[/expand]

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! ːWinterSmileː Link here

