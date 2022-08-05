Update Version 0.0.5a

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi there girls and boys.

I am still working on the caves and other stuff to do for you. It is a huge process so it will need much more time. But even if it seems that nothing happen on the game I'm working everyday to finish the work :)

So stay tuned and thanks to everybody who posted bugs on the discord server. You guys are awesome :)

Patchnotes:

Additions:

Added sort function to the player inventory

Added sort function to containers

Added Bed interface

Added logics to skip the nighttime (Every player has to lay in bed)

Added building window to show which type of building Part is chosen and if you have enough resources

Changes:

Changed: Raised the time of fertilization to 10 minutes

Changed: Furnace Smoke will not go through ceilings

Changed: Reduced the amount of mining resources that you get by using tools

Fixes: