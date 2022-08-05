Update Version 0.0.5a

Hi there girls and boys.
I am still working on the caves and other stuff to do for you. It is a huge process so it will need much more time. But even if it seems that nothing happen on the game I'm working everyday to finish the work :)
So stay tuned and thanks to everybody who posted bugs on the discord server. You guys are awesome :)
Patchnotes:
Additions:
- Added sort function to the player inventory
- Added sort function to containers
- Added Bed interface
- Added logics to skip the nighttime (Every player has to lay in bed)
- Added building window to show which type of building Part is chosen and if you have enough resources
Changes:
- Changed: Raised the time of fertilization to 10 minutes
- Changed: Furnace Smoke will not go through ceilings
- Changed: Reduced the amount of mining resources that you get by using tools
Fixes:
- Fixed Normal Bed do not display an icon on the map
- Fixed the collision of a mountain in the snow biome
- Fixed Meteor drops will land on mountain slopes (they still can land on top of it but never on slopes)
- Fixed: Tree stumps will not give any resources
- Fixed Death Player Bag will not be shown on clients
- Fixed Doors are not usable after upgrading the door
- Fixed Door Locks are not usable after upgrading the door
- Fixed Doors are not usable after upgrading the attached door frame
- Fixed Door Locks are not usable after upgrading the attached door frame
- Fixed Door locks will disappear when upgrading fort gates
- Fixed: Chicken eggs will disappear after 300 seconds (Now they will not disappear)
- Fixed: Adjusted the check for pickup objects to prevent from unlimited pickupable stuff
- Fixed a problem where the game struggles while building foundation steps
Changed depots in experimental branch