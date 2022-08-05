 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 5 August 2022

Update Version 0.0.5a

Update Version 0.0.5a · Last edited by Wendy

Hi there girls and boys.

I am still working on the caves and other stuff to do for you. It is a huge process so it will need much more time. But even if it seems that nothing happen on the game I'm working everyday to finish the work :)

So stay tuned and thanks to everybody who posted bugs on the discord server. You guys are awesome :)

Patchnotes:

Additions:

  • Added sort function to the player inventory
  • Added sort function to containers
  • Added Bed interface
  • Added logics to skip the nighttime (Every player has to lay in bed)
  • Added building window to show which type of building Part is chosen and if you have enough resources

Changes:

  • Changed: Raised the time of fertilization to 10 minutes
  • Changed: Furnace Smoke will not go through ceilings
  • Changed: Reduced the amount of mining resources that you get by using tools

Fixes:

  • Fixed Normal Bed do not display an icon on the map
  • Fixed the collision of a mountain in the snow biome
  • Fixed Meteor drops will land on mountain slopes (they still can land on top of it but never on slopes)
  • Fixed: Tree stumps will not give any resources
  • Fixed Death Player Bag will not be shown on clients
  • Fixed Doors are not usable after upgrading the door
  • Fixed Door Locks are not usable after upgrading the door
  • Fixed Doors are not usable after upgrading the attached door frame
  • Fixed Door Locks are not usable after upgrading the attached door frame
  • Fixed Door locks will disappear when upgrading fort gates
  • Fixed: Chicken eggs will disappear after 300 seconds (Now they will not disappear)
  • Fixed: Adjusted the check for pickup objects to prevent from unlimited pickupable stuff
  • Fixed a problem where the game struggles while building foundation steps

