We have now implemented a few improvements, as the team is currently limited, but work continues.

Additions

-Chinese and German language added

-AI/Human UI adapted to the new behavior in the main menu

Fixes

-The bug with the US random groups appearance and the T1 and T2 Reinforcements is fixed.

-PDF updates and reading issues Mac

Various