Grim Horde update for 5 August 2022

Update 0.1.7EA

Build 9259514

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added V-Sync toggle to the settings screen.
  • Fixed "Cornelius Cousin" achievement not unlocking in some cases.
  • Improved sound mix.
  • Added total souls reaped to the "Reaping Report."
  • Gluttony fork animation was causing game freezing after closing the card upgrade screen.

