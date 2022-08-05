- Added V-Sync toggle to the settings screen.
- Fixed "Cornelius Cousin" achievement not unlocking in some cases.
- Improved sound mix.
- Added total souls reaped to the "Reaping Report."
- Gluttony fork animation was causing game freezing after closing the card upgrade screen.
Grim Horde update for 5 August 2022
Update 0.1.7EA
Patchnotes via Steam Community
