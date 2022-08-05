[Notice][Fixed] Issue with the quest not completing

Share · View all patches · Build 9259494 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

A problem has been reported that the 'Intruder Under The Moonlight' quest added through today's update could not be completed.

The development team found the cause of the problem and fixed it with an hotfix.

However, since a mission that has already started will not be fixed, if this quest is not completed, you will have to start the mission again.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to you.

thank you.