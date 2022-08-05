update 1.3.9

Version 1.3.9 (Development)
Warning: This is a test development version. Some maps are not yet perfect, so some places cannot be accessed.
Updated (Art)
- Scene - Underground
Underground: santu River; Higanbana; Hell's gate; Tombstone forest
Updated the squeaking sound of the door (squeaking sound will be generated as the door moves, classic horror)
Update the filter and add retro filter, which has an old sense of time
Next issue of pianhua
- Polish the small details of the scene
- Black and white impermanent ghost model
Black and white Impermanence:
It is a pair of gods in the traditional folk culture of the Han people, and the most famous ghost.
Bai impermanence is named Xie Bi'An. He is tall and thin (similar to a thin ghost). His main feeling is horror
Black impermanence is named fan Wujiu. He has a fierce face, a broad body and a fat (similar) main feeling: pressure and tension
Almost one tall and one thin, one fat and one short.
- Prepare to add subsequent scenes of maze
The frame rate of the scene is also relatively stable, and now it is being put into the production of AI.
The test version of the map, the map reset project is very large, and it is almost a new start, which takes longer than I expected.
Changed depots in test_ue5_18hell branch