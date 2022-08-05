Content Update preview & Early Access Version 0.2a

The Scarlet Forest Update is a major content upgrade for the game. What can you expect from this? Well, a lot of new content!

A brand-new area to explore with colorful art!

4 new type of enemies specific to this area, each with their own unique move set. Prepare yourself cause it won't be that easy to deal with them!

a new Boss battle waiting for you at the end of the Forest! This one will be though, not gonna lie. It will be very different than the Fury from the first area. You can expect a more complex and enjoyable fight for sure!

14 new discoveries with their own set of choices! All situations and choices are fully new (no copies from previous area) and some contain quests!

6 new emblems to discover and experiment with!

And of course, new achievements!

The next playable character is called Biggy and should also be included in this update, although I'm not 100% sure yet. If not, it will be released in the following week. Stay tuned for new information!

Early Access Version 0.2a - Build ID: 9259278

Environment

Changes environment procedural generation system: old system was timer dependant, which could cause visual issues for various reasons. The system has been entirely rebuilt, with more parameters added to be tweak easily. What it means for you is that performance side should be better and visually more consistent. More tweak will be add in future patches.

UI

Status effect display update: it's now possible to get proper description of an effect when you drag your cursor over the effect. Also, character's buff are now visible through this system.

Misc

Changes on how characters and enemies stats are loaded. No change for players at the moment (I'll talk more about that later but let's just say for now a new feature coming right after the Scarlet Forest Update will benefit from this change).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Kora's buff from Vivace capacity wouldn't be applied correctly.

Fixed an issue with Pandy's buff from Shield's Up capacity wasn't applied correctly.

Fixed an issue where characters could carry over buff/debuff from previous fights.

