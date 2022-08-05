Misc update

Version 0.5550920369
🎯 [Misc] The behaviour of Mech T-1 summons has been revised.
🎯 [Balance] The damage and hull of the Mech T-1 summons have been increased.
🎯 [UI] The cooldown bar for the player warp gate summoning animation now scale with the "UI Scaling: Cooldowns" setting in Options: User interface.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that could cause on-board turrets to remain even when ships have been switched.
🎯 [Bug fix] Added a fix for Linux-systems that do not allow access to /proc/net/ipv6_route (which is required to, e.g., select a broadcast address).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash error related to a race condition.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that caused hull repair auras not to benefit from the Repair bonus statistic.
🎯 [Bug fix] The Xinthu skill "Protective Hull" now properly increases the Repair bonus statistic instead of merely affecting player hull per second.
Changed files in this update