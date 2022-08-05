Hotfix for crashes in Metal Terror Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9259199 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riftbreakers!

This hotfix patch fixes a couple of crashes in AddResistanceModifier and ItemDescriptionTab methods. There are no other changes in this version.

The current build number is TC #197.

Sorry for the inconvenience!

EXOR Studios