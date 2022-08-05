Hotfix for crashes in Metal Terror Update #3

Hello Riftbreakers!
This hotfix patch fixes a couple of crashes in AddResistanceModifier and ItemDescriptionTab methods. There are no other changes in this version.
The current build number is TC #197.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
EXOR Studios
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Riftbreakers!
This hotfix patch fixes a couple of crashes in AddResistanceModifier and ItemDescriptionTab methods. There are no other changes in this version.
The current build number is TC #197.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
EXOR Studios
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update