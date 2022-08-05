 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 5 August 2022

Hotfix for crashes in Metal Terror Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9259199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!

This hotfix patch fixes a couple of crashes in AddResistanceModifier and ItemDescriptionTab methods. There are no other changes in this version.

The current build number is TC #197.

Sorry for the inconvenience!
EXOR Studios

Changed files in this update

The Riftbreaker Content Depot 780311
The Riftbreaker - World Expansion 1 (1945600) Depot Depot 1945600
