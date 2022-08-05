 Skip to content

Dynamic Dungeons Editor update for 5 August 2022

Update notes for 1.0.8

Last edited by Wendy

This update fixes the Fog of War being reset under certain conditions when loading a scene.

Thank you for your reports, we are sorry for the inconvenience.

If you encounter any errors, please report them here.

