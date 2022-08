Share · View all patches · Build 9259169 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 09:19:31 UTC by Wendy

You can now change your aiming mode for Aimed Skills like Double Tap and Magma Axis in the settings menu.

Movement Based: Projectiles are fired in the direction you are moving.

Cursor / Stick: Projectiled are fired in the direction of your cursor or right stick.

Automatic: Projectiles are fired at random nearby enemies.