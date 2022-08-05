Updated August 5, 2022

This update is as follows:

In Chapter 5, the "poison crystal" is added to the unknown dark hall. It will be poisoned if you touch it, which makes it convenient for players to take special weapons. Remove the frequent conversations before the world tree elf battle, the sky city battle and the prison guard battle. Fix the bug that cannot be entered in the cave of light In Chapter 4, after the protagonist has completed all the tests of the world tree, before entering the top of the world tree, it is suggested to turn off the "acceleration" function in the battle,

Otherwise, it may cause the subsequent plot dialogue to brush quickly, and the words may not be clear. After this episode is over, start the "acceleration" skill in the battle

If you can. Of course, if you do not use the "acceleration" function in battle, this prompt can be ignored.

Note: this prompt is also explained by adding NPCs at the top of the world tree.

Fireworks divination was changed from 1000 gold to 100 gold. Save, detoxify, purify and resurrect all churches to reduce waiting time. Comprehensively reduce the difficulty of unlocking the safe. (the crowbar is increased for a long time, the infinite time, and the difficulty of unlocking is reduced, etc.) The important prop [multi-function tool group] adds "turn on the character display / shuffle function", which can turn on the shuffle for the difficulty mode that cannot be shuffled

Functions.