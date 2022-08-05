0.4.2 Custom difficulties, new skins and more!

July was a slow month of development, I took some breaks after the last big update due to slight burnout. On top of that I got sick with corona for the first time at the end of the month after avoiding the virus for over 2 years (and I'm still sick right now but getting better).
I'm hoping to start implementing the next area soon and also new Astral gates. Anyway, in this update I've finally added the Custom Difficulties! This allows you to play the game in new ways either by making the game easier or doing insanely hard (and tedious) custom challenge runs. This is a quite modular system and it allows me to add more modifiers later. I've also added a bunch of new skins to the game that you can unlock. And then there are fixes and tweaks to a bunch of other stuff. Enjoy!
Changelog
- Custom Difficulties and changes to previous difficulty settings!
- New unlockable Skin: Puffercap
- New unlockable Skin: Vinnycap
- New unlockable Skin: Skullcap
- New unlockable Skin: Godgamercap
- Meteor Strike now requires holding dash to initiate
- Added a Ladybug statue that explains the Ladybug wall
- Ice Elementals Body won't trigger the spike-reset
- New Silver-Shrine added to Lava Temple
- Very w.i.p Meteor Strike and spell interactions (Only for Spicy Nut, Bouncy Spore and Vibrant Crystal)
- Some minor animation/pixel cleanup tweaks to animations and caps
- Updated the Shelldon gate and fixed a bug where you got stuck on it (I think)
- Fixed the bug where you would spawn in a Ladybug instead of the Silver-Shrine in top Color Caverns
- Slight level design changes
- Fixed the Ceiling Ice Crawler gibs spawning inside the ceiling
- A silver and gold shrine in Corrupted Tunnels have swapped locations
- Made it so the boulders in Undergrounds give MP if you have less than 25
- Tweaks to Knight's Relic icon
- Lowered the cost of Lunar Orb and increased the speed of which it fills
- Increased Spicy Nuts damage a bit
- Increased Vibrant Crystals damage a bit
- Increased the amount of slashes you need to unlock the Samuraicap
- Fixed so parried projectiles don't spawn particles when paused
- Fixed a bug with Goblin boss running around on death
- Made it so Vibrant Crystal upgrade floats towards the middle of the room
- Rebalanced the Counter Attack relic so the damage increase makes sense
- You don't longer get 5MP when taking damage
- Mind Recovery now gives 20% of Max MP back when you take damage
- Changed the Screw Sentinel arena and increased his HP slightly to compensate
- Two new Mindshrooms added in Undergrounds
Changed files in this update