0.4.2 Custom difficulties, new skins and more!

July was a slow month of development, I took some breaks after the last big update due to slight burnout. On top of that I got sick with corona for the first time at the end of the month after avoiding the virus for over 2 years (and I'm still sick right now but getting better).

I'm hoping to start implementing the next area soon and also new Astral gates. Anyway, in this update I've finally added the Custom Difficulties! This allows you to play the game in new ways either by making the game easier or doing insanely hard (and tedious) custom challenge runs. This is a quite modular system and it allows me to add more modifiers later. I've also added a bunch of new skins to the game that you can unlock. And then there are fixes and tweaks to a bunch of other stuff. Enjoy!

Changelog