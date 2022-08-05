 Skip to content

生死狙击2（国服） update for 5 August 2022

8月5日不停服更新公告

Build 9258929

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的狙友们：

我们已通过不停服热更新推送了最新版本，修复【个人信息】战绩列表按ESC键返回响应时间过长导致卡死的问题。

更新包大小预计为55MB。 本次更新不影响在线的玩家，不影响登录功能，感谢狙友们的支持和理解！

给狙友们带来的不便，敬请谅解！

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969871
  • Loading history…
