8月5日不停服更新公告

亲爱的狙友们：
我们已通过不停服热更新推送了最新版本，修复【个人信息】战绩列表按ESC键返回响应时间过长导致卡死的问题。
更新包大小预计为55MB。 本次更新不影响在线的玩家，不影响登录功能，感谢狙友们的支持和理解！
给狙友们带来的不便，敬请谅解！
