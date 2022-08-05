- Added a pause button in the options tab in the journal (single player only)
- Fixed another bug that was preventing some players from continuing to the next day.
- Fixed a bug where moving the players house would remove the items on top of other furniture.
- Fixed a bug where moving the players house would create duplicate items.
- Players can no longer ask to upgrade their house while it’s being moved, or ask to move their house while it’s being upgraded.
- Fixed a bug where visiting players would sometimes remain tired after sleeping.
- Fixed a bug that prevented visitors from receiving health buffs.
- Fixed a bug where animal traps would behave incorrectly when too far away from the host.
- Fixed a bug where players would be locked in the air if they pressed jump in the island flyover
- Fixed a bug that would lock inventory slot interactions if they clicked on their wallet while donating/selling
- Fixed a bug involving shells and compost bins.
- Vehicles that have fallen underwater will try to move to the surface after saving and reloading
- Fixed a texture problem in the mines at night
- Blocked objects you carry from being dropped into “the void”, especially inside buildings and mine walls
- Buffed farming XP a bit
- Commerce licence now gives the correct bonus for its level.
- Fish and Bugs can no longer be right clicked to place them in chests.
- Jellybrew now gives a fishing buff.
- Wattlebrew no longer gives a fishing buff.
- Deeds can no longer be placed in chests
- Increased stability for players who have experienced crashes.
- Straightened the Museum
-
Dinkum update for 5 August 2022
Hot Fix - Version 0.4.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
