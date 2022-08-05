 Skip to content

Dinkum update for 5 August 2022

Hot Fix - Version 0.4.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a pause button in the options tab in the journal (single player only)
  • Fixed another bug that was preventing some players from continuing to the next day.
  • Fixed a bug where moving the players house would remove the items on top of other furniture.
  • Fixed a bug where moving the players house would create duplicate items.
  • Players can no longer ask to upgrade their house while it’s being moved, or ask to move their house while it’s being upgraded.
  • Fixed a bug where visiting players would sometimes remain tired after sleeping.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented visitors from receiving health buffs.
  • Fixed a bug where animal traps would behave incorrectly when too far away from the host.
  • Fixed a bug where players would be locked in the air if they pressed jump in the island flyover
  • Fixed a bug that would lock inventory slot interactions if they clicked on their wallet while donating/selling
  • Fixed a bug involving shells and compost bins.
  • Vehicles that have fallen underwater will try to move to the surface after saving and reloading
  • Fixed a texture problem in the mines at night
  • Blocked objects you carry from being dropped into “the void”, especially inside buildings and mine walls
  • Buffed farming XP a bit
  • Commerce licence now gives the correct bonus for its level.
  • Fish and Bugs can no longer be right clicked to place them in chests.
  • Jellybrew now gives a fishing buff.
  • Wattlebrew no longer gives a fishing buff.
  • Deeds can no longer be placed in chests
  • Increased stability for players who have experienced crashes.
  • Straightened the Museum

