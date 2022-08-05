Icarus Week Thirty-Five Update | Attachment Systems

We’re excited to be introducing our new Attachment System this week for our Week Thirty-Five update, giving you a whole new way to personalize your gameplay by customizing your melee weapons and tools with valuable new attachments. Two new benches, the Alteration Bench at Tier 3 and Advanced Alteration Bench at Tier 4 will provide your workshop for crafting and equipping 25 attachments available for a range of your melee weapons and tools. Designed for repeat use, items can have attachments equipped, unequipped and shared around, and provide some basic and creative perks, from gold collection buffs through to electro shock inflictions. Read all about this new feature below.

Attachment & Customization Benches

Two new attachment benches have been added to the Blueprint Tree, the Alteration bench at Tier 3 and the Advanced Alteration Bench at Tier 4. These benches open up a whole new world of possibilities for customizing your melee weapons and tools, allowing you to craft specific attachments, and then apply them to valid items to add valuable improvements, specializations and benefits.

These attachments will provide boosts to damage, speed, performance in their specific tasks or unique perks that add a punch to give you the edge over your foe.

The Alteration Bench at Tier 3 can craft basic attachments, while the Advanced Alteration Bench offers more advanced recipes as well when unlocked, but requires electricity to do so. Each bench does require it’s own blueprint recipe, but attachments are grouped under a single recipe in the blueprint tree to unlock.

The bench is split into two parts, the left being the space to craft specific attachments, and the right being the alteration station where you can apply and remove these attachments from valid items. This creates a singular work station from which to start generating specialization and personalization for your gameplay, allowing you to dive deeper into how you want to play the game.

Attachment Options

We’re kicking off the new Alteration System with 25 attachments available to craft, 11 base, 11 upgraded, and 3 special.

The 11 base attachments can be crafted and equipped on the Tier 3 Alteration Bench, and are as follows:

Melee Damage Attachment

Attack Speed Attachment

Prime Meat Attachment

Leather Attachment

Carcass Harvesting Attachment

Felling Attachment

Gold Attachment

Copper Attachment

Platinum Attachment

Reaping Attachment

Titanium Attachment

The 11 Upgraded Attachments can be crafted and equipped at the Tier 4 Advanced Alteration Bench, and are as follows:

Advanced Melee Damage Attachment

Advanced Attack Speed Attachment

Advanced Prime Meat Attachment

Advanced Leather Attachment

Advanced Carcass Harvesting Attachment

Advanced Felling Attachment

Advanced Gold Attachment

Advanced Copper Attachment

Advanced Platinum Attachment

Advanced Reaping Attachment

Advanced Titanium Attachment

There are also 3 Special Attachments that can be crafted and equipped at the Tier 4 Advanced Alteration Bench. These are as follows:

Bleed Attachment

Poison Attachment

Electroshock Attachment

While these are the first attachments available to play on day one, we are looking into the future and plan on releasing more you can craft and equip after monitoring how these perform. Keep passing on your feedback so we can innovate and bring you creative new ways to personalize your experience.

Valid Items for Attachment

Only certain items are valid for being customisable right now. This is currently melee weapons and tools, and only ones that are crafted in Tier 2, 3 and 4. Tier1 and Meta Items are currently not available for customisation, Tier 1 due to their rudimentary quality and Meta due to the advanced requirements which aren’t available to prospectors yet.

Attachments that are created will specify in the description which items they can be attached to, and which are invalid so you don’t accidentally give your knife a boost for gold collection. Each item can host one attachment at a time, but these can be removed at the alteration bench if you wish to upgrade or switch it out. Much like the items themselves, attachments can be made for your teammates and left in the bench for them to use, so co-ordination will lead to better efficiencies across the board.

Attachment UI and Recipes

As mentioned before, there are two groups of recipes on the tech tree that cover a package of attachments. These are ‘Basic Melee Attachments’ and ‘Advanced Melee Attachments’ which unlock their correlating recipes, respectively.

The new Attachment UI will include 3 different visual states to clearly show if an item is actively using an attachment or not. This will either show no item slotted, an item slotted and ready to alter, or an item with an attachment that is ready to remove.

This can be seen on both the item and in the bench, so you can quickly check what an item is currently sporting, or whether it’s in need of attention. Items will have a new slot in the UI that clearly shows the attachment slot, making it easy to sort out what you want to carry on your prospector.

When attachments are removed, they are not destroyed and can be stored separately for other uses. One of these that is important, is the need for a basic attachment in the recipe for the advanced version, so don’t go destroying these when you are seeking to upgrade.

Version 1.2.10.99574

New Content

Item Icons now show empty or full square to represent an attachment slot, Added extra text to item popup to represent which items can be altered, Updated IsCustomItem function to include a worldcontext so inventorycontainermanager can be accessed so we can add the glow accuratly if an item with attachments includes alterations

The Item Attachment Slot UI now only shows on items with attachment slots and not for ranged weapons with ammo equipped like it was

Adding Blueprint Recipes for Alteration, Advanced Alteration, Tool & Advanced Tool Atachment packs, Also fixed the Item Altered UI update so its state is reflected correctly, Fixing Alteration Bench BP name as it was incorrect

Adding a new Item popup Widget for Grouped Tech Tree Items and adding support for Grouped Tech Tree Items on the Tech Tree

Added recipes to attachments. - Updated attachments to provide more suitable stats. - Updated descriptions on Butchered Meat to clarify that it is Butchered Animals and does not affect the cooking station

Temporarily fixed D_IcarusAttachments invalid row errors

Removed rows of D_IcarusAttachments and D_ItemsStatic for attachments that are not required

Fixing build validation my removing ItemTemplate Row Entries that were not correctly cleaned up when 2 attachments where removed

Add basic audio implementation to alteration bench to allow sounds to be added to alteration functions

Alteration Bench UI Pass. Changed the colours and size of processing bar. Changed size of Alter and Close buttons. Resized Arrows

First pass on tree cover system modulating various ambient and global elements. Will only effect conifer biome. Standing under or within groups of trees should now sound more appropriate

Adding alteration bench crafted audio and events

Updating Alteration UI to include text to reflect the current state and prompt the players so they know what they currently can and can't do and why

Updating the alterations bench audio, adding it to all alterations bench recipes. Also shortening a few unnecessarily long audio regions that played longer than the sounds in FMOD

Submitted assets SM_DEP_Bench_Alterations_T4_A and B, created materials and added 1st pass on textures

Adjustments to the alterations bench sound. Adding attach and detach sounds first pass

Added new, more aggressive idle animation for Wolves during combat

Added Icons and animation to Alteration Bench UI. Animation still needs hooking up

Submitted Prototype for asser SM_DEP_Bench_Alteration_A and B, created materials

Alteration Bench Animation now Plays when players add or remove items from the UI, Marking all attachments as Core and not Development

Adding Localisation Text to the Alteration Bench

Submitted the prototype textures for the asset SM_DEP_Alteration_T3_A and B

Added rank 3 and 4 to the Fertile alteration so the talents Green Thumb and Speed-Gro stack as expected

Assigning alteration bench audio to the correct output bus

Added item names and descriptions for attachments

Hooked up Fertile rank 3 and 4 to the CraftingModifications database so crafted cropplots accept the new ranks

Adding Alteration Benches Meshes to the Blueprints and Giving the Advanced Alteration Bench an Energy Requirement

Added seperate loot entry to Buffalo carcass, allowing them to grant more meat than before

Adding 3 new Melee Weapon attachments, chance to Bleed, Poison and Electroshock. Removing development feature level flag from all melee item attachements and benches

Adding alteration bench loop audio, UMG audio and adjustments to volumes of all layers

Small adjustment to the alteration bench audio loop

Apply crafting type FMOD parameter to alteration bench audio so that we can adjust alteration sounds depending on whether the local player is actively using the bench

Lowering the volume of the world and loop audio for the alterations bench

Further small reduction to volume of alterations bench audio loop

Adding in switch for the M_ItemGlow material used in the alteration system, this will let us define a custom alpha to use in a datatable to override the current items alpha to better control how the glow looks on a per item basis if need be, for example strengthening the glow on the wood bow as it is a thin icon with a hole in it which blurs the glow

Added Sandworm Boss icon and added it to map datatable D_MapIcons

Adding Item Icons for the new Attachment Items. Also Fixing up Various places in the UI where alteration information is displayed

Adding CoolingDrink Tag to the WaterCool modifier and update the DamageOverTime_Burning allowed query to reject the CoolingDrink Tag

Fixing issue with Alteration Bench Activation where Clients could trigger and action locally which was not being sent to the server and getting the Alteration Benches state out of sync between client and server, this will now work correctly for clients

Updating Attachment Pack Names and Images to Reflect what they are doing

Updated advanced alteration recipes to use less carbon fiber. - Updated melee damage recipe to use iron instead of steel

Updating Alteration and Attachment Names and Stats

Added Alteration and Advanced Alteration Bench Icons to D_Itemable

Adding Icons for the new Alterations which will be displayed on item widgets, Alteration Benches are now marked as the Core feature level so they can be accessed, Tidied up UI for the Alteration Benches

Adjustment to alteration bench loop audio volume to accomodate for long craft times

Updating Recipe Datatable so that the correct Titanium Attachment Item is Provided by the Recipe

Fixing Crash that could occur when attempting to access attachment slots on items that had not been created

Adding Attachment Recipes for The Titanium and Advanced Titanium Pickaxe Attachments

Attachment Recipes now display their rank icons so Attachments of different ranks can be identified at a glance

Increasing Attachment / Removal Time from the (Debug 10 seconds) to the full 180 seconds

Turning on Power Requirement for Crafting on the Advanced Alteration Bench

Adding new Attachment for Titanium Yield

Adding system for adding item Rank Symbols based on Tags, The Attachments will now display their ranks on their item icons

Added Tier Icons (Icon_Tier_1 and Icon_Tier_2) for alteration attachments

Fixing Alteration Bench Alteration Display having incorrect text wrapping

Fixing Hammers & Spears missing Attachment Slots

Preventing Ranged Weapons from being placeable in the attachment bench for now

Updated Screwdriver UV on T3 Alteration Bench V2

Fixed

Voxel mesh data is now saved to file rather than being fetched from the mesh at runtime and changed these meshes to not be CPU accessible anymore. This helps our dedicated server as well as improving mining performance and memory usage

Tweaked overcast curves for biomes to fix clouds brightening up night sky

Fixed issue caused when applying cave context in the right order - misordered the reverb on mammoth causing it to not feel reverberant enough

Fix invalid audio component reference in dropship anim blueprint which was causing error spam on dedicated server build. Also tidied up the blueprint a little for clarity

Fixed an issue with bolt action rifle where the spacializer override was set to 10 percent for other players, causing gunshots to be audible everywhere

Fixed the descriptions on many food buffs to better represent the stats they provide

Fixed bug in editor item creator wizard that displayed most custom D_ItemsStatic row entries as D_Actionable type. Fixed bug where selecting a preset or template in the 'Misc' section of the item creator wizard wasn't refreshing the list of modified table rows

Allowed the Brazier and Rustic Bench to be placed outside

Added new page to Item Creator Wizard that allows optional creation of new D_ProcessorRecipe

Fixed crash in AISpawnBehaviour.cpp when trying to clean up spawned AI without any players connected to the server. Made logging in EnvQueryGenerator_NearbyTargets Verbose to prevent spam in logs

Fixed an issue causing stockpile missions to incorrectly update their description if they have more units than required. Fixed clients constantly seeing the thruster on stockpile ships

Fixing issue where Ammo that was readied in bows would not save its custom stats & alteraions when reloading the game. This is now fixed and custom crafted arrows will now retain their properties

Fixed D_Biomes 'NoBiome' entry using Transparent colour instead of Black colour as biome lookup functions were expecting

Re-saved Glass floor support DM to fix startup material issue

Resaved D_DeployableSetup to resolve build validation error

Added a ForceShowShelterIcon boolean for deployables that aren't damaged by weather but should show the icon - like torches

Adding event for scorpion armored footsteps to become more appropriate

Fixed arrows despawning in animals before players can collect them, in world projectile actors (meshes) attached to an animal will still despawn on decay (for performance), despawned projectiles will be available for collection from corpses (skin or carry), attached projectiles can still decay (and become unavailable for harvest) during the fight, before the animal is killed, this does not affect arrows that break or do not hit an animal, but is fairer to players

Fixing Build Valiation Error Caused by Unsaved Datatable

Fixed explosive arrow audio not playing at longer distances for clients. This was due to rep distance culling of ballistics, so have added an option in ballistic audio data to switch to an alternative implementation where the impact sounds are played on the spawned payload (which is net relevant at high distances) instead. Also set up frag grenades to use this option

Fixed log spam in BP_AISpawner::GetTetherDebugName and BP_NavigationCheckpoint::ValidateCheckpoint when there were zero players connected to a game. Made RowHandle NetSerialization logging VeryVerbose to prevent it filling up Dedicated Server logs

Cave worm no longer tries to play SandWorm hit react montage when critical hit, fixes log warnings

Improved Wolf LookAt Control Rig; Wolves should more accurately aim at their current target when attacking

Fix Player can cancel skiinning by left clicking with the knife, ensure BPIcarusPlayerControllerSurvival::CanPerformInputAction listens to montage animation locks, allow the player to cancel skinning only with interact, this means that the player can not move, look, change weapons etc. whilst skinning, the only means to cancel skinning is to press interact a second time whilst skinning

Adjustments to scorpion armored boss footsteps to match intensity / speed of updated animation speed

Fixed critical hit error when non player entities fire projectiles

Fixed an issue causing drinking water to prevent swimming applying the wet modifier and players being set on fire. Players can still use waterskins to douse themselves by using them from their action bar

Updating Logic so we retain drinking water causing fire to be extinguished, but modifying the cooling drink modifier so the wet modifier can now be applied as inteded. This means that players will be able to both drink water and get the cooling modifier and also get the wet modifier from entering water, which was previously blocked unintentionally

Fixed an issue causing Deep Ore Vein's highlight text to only show for the host

Fix When all stomach slots are full, eating food that gives the same buff but is a different type of food does not refresh the buff, some meat items provide the same consumable, check stomach contents matching on the consumable provided by an item rather than the item in a prepass, this means that modifier lifetime will reset when eating an item that provides the same consumable modifier as an item in the stomach

Corrected textures on T3 Alteration Bench

Added version 2 of Tier 3 Alteration Bench mesh, textures, materials, and destructable mesh

Attempted fix 2 for Floor Torch Niagara effects not resuming correctly on prospect resume, this time enable Reset bool and revert back to previous Set Active node

Fixing issue where various skinning rewards (such as basic meat) where not being scaled corrected based on player stats, they way that the scaling was done for rewards with the same min & max numbers has been swapped to a better system, this has now been corrected and these rewards will scale correctly

Fixed gold yield attachment recipe cost

