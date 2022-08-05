[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.08.05 version update announcement

System optimization:
- The branch rudder strength of Zhenyuan escort agency was slightly reduced
- The recuperation time is adjusted from 10 days to 5 days
- Added the content of "Jianghu Spring Festival" in province 4
- The silver required for dreaming is adjusted from 50 to 20
- The silver required for refreshing in the dream is adjusted to: 5 Liang * refresh times
- Optimized the animation performance of unlocking Sichuan Chief Secretary
Bug repair:
- Fixed the bug that the automatic escort would get stuck in the area where the land was lost
- Fixed the bug that [random events - Wandering Taoist] sometimes missed the role
- Fixed a bug that sometimes won't disappear after the escort team with millions of money clicks the "escort" button
- Fixed the bug that the escort cart will continue to move even though the time is suspended after opening the novel interface
- Fixed the bug that [random event - shenpo] sometimes cannot be closed normally
- Fixed the bug with abnormal display of tips skills in the last layer of dream challenge
- Fixed a bug that might be invalid when clicking the button when recruiting talents for the first time
