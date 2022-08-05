 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 5 August 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.08.05 version update announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. The branch rudder strength of Zhenyuan escort agency was slightly reduced
  2. The recuperation time is adjusted from 10 days to 5 days
  3. Added the content of "Jianghu Spring Festival" in province 4
  4. The silver required for dreaming is adjusted from 50 to 20
  5. The silver required for refreshing in the dream is adjusted to: 5 Liang * refresh times
  6. Optimized the animation performance of unlocking Sichuan Chief Secretary

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed the bug that the automatic escort would get stuck in the area where the land was lost
  2. Fixed the bug that [random events - Wandering Taoist] sometimes missed the role
  3. Fixed a bug that sometimes won't disappear after the escort team with millions of money clicks the "escort" button
  4. Fixed the bug that the escort cart will continue to move even though the time is suspended after opening the novel interface
  5. Fixed the bug that [random event - shenpo] sometimes cannot be closed normally
  6. Fixed the bug with abnormal display of tips skills in the last layer of dream challenge
  7. Fixed a bug that might be invalid when clicking the button when recruiting talents for the first time

