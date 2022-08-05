🔧Update 0.0.46

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨
With this new update, you can finally import your items from other voxel editing softwares (Magicavoxel, Voxel Paint, Mega voxel, Vox Edit, etc.)!
0.0.46 (July 27, 2022)
- General bug & crash fixes
- Custom avatars now loaded dynamically, still only available to team members but paving the way to unlock this for all users. :)
Item Editor
- Import & Export your items (.vox supported)
- Added block counter
Coders
- Multiple cameras (perspective & orthographic)
- Events now accept Data fields
- Added Shape:Load
- Improved Lua errors
Changed files in this update