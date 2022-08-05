 Skip to content

Particubes update for 5 August 2022

🔧Update 0.0.46

Share · View all patches · Build 9258611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here’s a changelog covering recent updates of Particubes✨

With this new update, you can finally import your items from other voxel editing softwares (Magicavoxel, Voxel Paint, Mega voxel, Vox Edit, etc.)!

0.0.46 (July 27, 2022)
  • General bug & crash fixes
  • Custom avatars now loaded dynamically, still only available to team members but paving the way to unlock this for all users. :)
Item Editor
  • Import & Export your items (.vox supported)
  • Added block counter
Coders
  • Multiple cameras (perspective & orthographic)
  • Events now accept Data fields
  • Added Shape:Load
  • Improved Lua errors

