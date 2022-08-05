 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 5 August 2022

version: 0.8.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9258581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balancing / Skill Cure's cooling time is decreased from 1 to 0.
  • Balancing / Skill Cure and Heal's charge amount are decreased from 7 to 5.
  • Balancing / Enemy units learn Base Stats more frequently when leveling up. (More strong enemies)
  • Balancing / Now skills are in cooling state after use even when in non battle phase.

