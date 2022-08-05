- Balancing / Skill Cure's cooling time is decreased from 1 to 0.
- Balancing / Skill Cure and Heal's charge amount are decreased from 7 to 5.
- Balancing / Enemy units learn Base Stats more frequently when leveling up. (More strong enemies)
- Balancing / Now skills are in cooling state after use even when in non battle phase.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 5 August 2022
version: 0.8.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update