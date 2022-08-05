 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 August 2022

Update 1.50-7 Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted ammo damage and weight
  • Increased Groza damage
  • Now after you open a chest with a required tool, the next time you want to open it, the tool is no longer required.

