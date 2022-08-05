- added small value support (< 0.001) to scientific and mixed scientific formatters
- added sort button to Factory
- updated ConstructionFirm UI
- updated Factory UI
- updated Unity version to 2020.3.34f1
- minor UI changes for: PowerPlant, Mine, Workshop, Statue of Cubos
- construction queue is now shown
- items in the construction queue can now be removed
- researching "Unstable Matter" now refreshes the current actively fabricated item to make it require the new lower limit
- easter egg achievements no longer count towards the achievement boost
- fixed Cubos Cube duplication bug
- fixed infinity reflect using a wrong attribute id
- fixed typos
The Perfect Tower II update for 5 August 2022
v0.11.1 B1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
