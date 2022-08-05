 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 5 August 2022

v0.11.1 B1

Share · View all patches · Build 9258565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added small value support (< 0.001) to scientific and mixed scientific formatters
  • added sort button to Factory
  • updated ConstructionFirm UI
  • updated Factory UI
  • updated Unity version to 2020.3.34f1
  • minor UI changes for: PowerPlant, Mine, Workshop, Statue of Cubos
  • construction queue is now shown
  • items in the construction queue can now be removed
  • researching "Unstable Matter" now refreshes the current actively fabricated item to make it require the new lower limit
  • easter egg achievements no longer count towards the achievement boost
  • fixed Cubos Cube duplication bug
  • fixed infinity reflect using a wrong attribute id
  • fixed typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link