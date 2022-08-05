Patch Notes - 0.921.6

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

For this week’s cosmetic update, we are showing some love for Mr. Anthony! Please allow us to introduce his favourite pupils to you all!

Here comes the most popular inspirational speakers in Taoist Peninsula, Lady Anna, “The Invented”, and Madame Miki, “The Echoed”!

The twin sisters took Anthony's life coaching lessons and followed in his footsteps, attending events on his behalf and finding their own success in this business.

Unlock Lady Anna “The Invented”, Anthony’s alter-ego, by completing challenge tier 7. (If you have cleared challenge tier 7 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Unlock Madame Miki “The Echoed”, Anthony’s alter-ego, by completing challenge tier 9. (If you have cleared challenge tier 7 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

Hope you enjoy this week's update!

Dev Team,

2022.8.5